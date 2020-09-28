SafeCapital Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $244,295.79 and approximately $1.01 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00448082 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011994 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009448 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00026318 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,853,166 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

