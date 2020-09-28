SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.00.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.