SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFRGY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

