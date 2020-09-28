Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $8.33 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 148,397 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 274,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.