Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SASR. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 599,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 185.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 83,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.