Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

ETR:DAI opened at €44.19 ($51.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.37. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

