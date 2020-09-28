Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sartorius from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$335.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 0.47. Sartorius has a 52 week low of $190.78 and a 52 week high of $348.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.34.

