Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.91 on Monday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,500.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

