Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
TSE:SIS opened at C$14.91 on Monday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.80.
Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,500.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.
