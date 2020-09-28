SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.38.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $314.02 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,962.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

