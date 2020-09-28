Scala Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Scala has a market cap of $453,291.55 and approximately $100.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Scala has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01585543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00188010 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,038,579,762 coins and its circulating supply is 9,238,579,762 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

