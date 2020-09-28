SCI Engineered Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SCIA opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 1.36.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products.

