SCI Engineered Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SCIA opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 1.36.
About SCI Engineered Materials
