Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

SGMS opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

