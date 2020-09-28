Scotia Howard Weill Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Sector Perform

Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Scotia Howard Weill currently has $121.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $123.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 154.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.