Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $40.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $31.00 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,404,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

