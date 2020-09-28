Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.