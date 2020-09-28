Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 62.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 688,377 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 321,790 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 9,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,404. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.73 and a beta of 1.31.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

