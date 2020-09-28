Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 million, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Andersons by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Andersons by 84.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Andersons by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

