Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.90 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $411,309.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.71 or 0.04617236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, ABCC, Kucoin, Tidex, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

