SelfSell (SSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $40,673.18 and approximately $15.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfSell has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00023876 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

