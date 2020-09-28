Sentinel Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $470,501.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $470,501.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, DDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022006 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009761 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Bibox, GDAC, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

