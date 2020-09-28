Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $823,983.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market cap of $19.82 million and $823,983.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.89 or 0.04639713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,829,072,541 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

