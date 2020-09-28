ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $438.46.

NYSE:NOW opened at $479.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.45. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

