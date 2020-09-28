Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 316.7% in September

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

