Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $795.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $695.00 to $795.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $659.18.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $697.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

