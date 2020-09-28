Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $659.18.

SHW stock opened at $697.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $680.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

