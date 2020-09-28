Shift (SHIFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 56.4% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges. Shift has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $626.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

