Short Interest in BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Declines By 94.2%

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BGIO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.58. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 5,500 shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 489,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $596,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 416,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock worth $834,040 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

