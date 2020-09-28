Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Expands By 451.3%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 451.3% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BHK opened at $15.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

