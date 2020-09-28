Short Interest in BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Declines By 97.6%

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

