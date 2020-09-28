Short Interest in BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Decreases By 81.4%

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.45. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

