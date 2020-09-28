Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Decreases By 85.2%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTMF stock remained flat at $$3.99 during trading hours on Monday. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

