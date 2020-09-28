Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Increases By 485.0%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 485.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and transplant, immunology, infectious, and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

