Short Interest in Cogna Educacao S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) Expands By 274.2%

Cogna Educacao S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IPLPF stock remained flat at $$7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. Cogna Educacao has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cogna Educacao from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogna Educacao from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cogna Educacao to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

