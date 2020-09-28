Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Grows By 545.9%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 545.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

CRZBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,763 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

