Short Interest in Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Declines By 81.5%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CONXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 20,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,595. Conic Metals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

