Short Interest in CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rises By 563.8%

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 563.8% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

CRARY stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

