Short Interest in CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Grows By 537.6%

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 537.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTDH opened at $0.13 on Monday. CTD has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

In other CTD news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,003,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $180,552.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,177,378 shares of company stock worth $518,509. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

