Short Interest in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Drops By 91.2%

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,649. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.