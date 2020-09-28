Short Interest in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Declines By 86.3%

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 316,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after buying an additional 2,307,692 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 186.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after buying an additional 889,487 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,653,000 after buying an additional 835,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 103.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock remained flat at $$38.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,413. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.