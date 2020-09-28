Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Drops By 98.8%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

