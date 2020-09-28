Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Drops By 98.8%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
