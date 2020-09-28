Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Drops By 63.6%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIOGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,613. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

