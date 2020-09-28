Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 11,100.0%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 11,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT opened at $49.55 on Monday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

