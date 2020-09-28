Short Interest in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 320.0%

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE FPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,609. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 61.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the first quarter worth $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter worth $94,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

