Short Interest in FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Declines By 72.3%

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUPBY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank raised shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

