Short Interest in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Increases By 266.7%

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GLU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,863. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

About Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

