Short Interest in GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 11,800.0%

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPEY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.55 on Monday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

