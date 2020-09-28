Short Interest in Global Payment Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPTX) Expands By 217.4%

Global Payment Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Global Payment Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,378. Global Payment Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Global Payment Technologies Company Profile

Global Payment Technologies Inc designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally.

