Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Declines By 73.7%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 306,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRCU stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,358. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.