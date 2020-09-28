Short Interest in Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Rises By 188.9%

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other Greystone Logistics news, Director Larry J. Lebarre sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Greystone Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.18.
About Greystone Logistics
Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.
