Short Interest in Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Rises By 90.0%

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRSO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 228,001,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,755,723. Grow Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Grow Solutions Company Profile
